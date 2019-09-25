LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — There was no practice for the Rams Tuesday, but the team took advantage of that time donating more than 400 pairs of brand new football cleats to players from 26 schools.

The students — all varsity players at Los Angeles Unified School District high schools — walked into a room filled with cleats of all sizes and colors for them to choose from. But for the Rams, it’s about more than just the cleats.

“It’s a connection to football, but also it’s a consistent reminder every day when they put these cleats on that they understand the importance of just being the best version of themselves each and every day,” Johnathan Franklin, Rams team representative, said. “We want to provide hope, we want to maintain that hope and we want to build that hope for the future.”

Across town in Carson, the Chargers teamed up with Tyson Foods and the Carson High School Football team to help distribute 20 tons of protein to local community agencies via the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.