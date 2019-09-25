HANCOCK PARK (CBSLA) — The city of Los Angeles has installed a new kind of crosswalk along busy Sixth Street in Hancock Park.

The HAWK Beacon features a three-light crossing signal that studies have shown to reduce pedestrian-involved crashes by 69% and overall crashes by 29%.

The system is the first of its kind in L.A.

The crosswalk connects Park La Brea to museums across the street including LACMA and The La Brea Tar Pits.

The HAWK Beacon comes with four stages of lights to allow more time for drivers to see the crosswalk and for pedestrians to safely cross.

The city said it hopes to expand the use of HAWK Beacons to other crosswalks throughout the city.