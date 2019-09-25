SANTA FE SPRINGS (CBSLA) — A man who was found unresponsive in Santa Fe Springs on Wednesday night was believed to have been stabbed to death, officials said.

Police responded to the area of Telegraph Road and Laurel Avenue around 3:10 p.m. regarding a “male bleeding in the street.”

Upon their arrival, officers an unresponsive adult male suffering from what appeared to be stab wounds.

They performed first aid and CPR until relieved by the Santa Fe Springs Fire Department, the Whittier Police Department said.

The victim was taken to a local trauma center where he was pronounced deceased.

Witnesses at the scene describes two suspects that fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival.

The fleeing suspects prompted a lockdown of Graves Middle School, which had since been lifted.

A preliminary description of the suspects is as follows;

The suspects were described as a Hispanic male, six feet tall with a goatee, possibly wearing an orange striped shirt and was last seen riding an older gray BMX style dirt bike.

The second suspect was described as a Hispanic male, shorter than the other suspect with a light complexion and had a shaved head.

Police asked the public to contact Detective Kristian Rios at 562-409-1850 or our crime tip line at 1-800-222-8477 with any formation regarding this case as they investigate.