LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Singer Lenny Kravitz has lost a special pair of sunglasses, but ain’t over till it’s over – he is hoping social media can help find them.

Kravitz tweeted this week that a pair of vintage sunglasses that belonged to a family member went missing after a show at the Shrine Auditorium this weekend.

The sunglasses have gold frames with a trapezoid-shaped nose bridge and 5-sided lenses. He was recently photographed wearing them at the MTV Music Video Awards in New York.

US singer Lenny Kravitz arrives for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on August 26, 2019. (Photo by Johannes EISELE / AFP) (Photo credit should read JOHANNES EISELE/AFP/Getty Images)

The singer, who is almost never seen in public without a pair of large sunglasses obscuring his eyes and eyebrows, set up an email account to encourage anyone with information to contact him. That email address is kravitzsunglasses@gmail.com.

The effort to find a pair of sunglasses was no lost on social media, however. A spoof Twitter account called “Kravitz Glasses” was immediately set up and tweeted at the singer, “I’m not lost buddy. I just need some me time.”

