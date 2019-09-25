



— Singer Lenny Kravitz has lost a special pair of sunglasses, but ain’t over till it’s over – he is hoping social media can help find them.

Kravitz tweeted this week that a pair of vintage sunglasses that belonged to a family member went missing after a show at the Shrine Auditorium this weekend.

I’m missing this pair of sunglasses after my show in LA at the Shrine this weekend. They are incredibly sentimental to me, they are vintage and they belonged to a family member. Hoping to get them back, no questions asked. Any information please email kravitzglasses@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/vXQY1ZKD1i — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) September 23, 2019

The sunglasses have gold frames with a trapezoid-shaped nose bridge and 5-sided lenses. He was recently photographed wearing them at the MTV Music Video Awards in New York.

The singer, who is almost never seen in public without a pair of large sunglasses obscuring his eyes and eyebrows, set up an email account to encourage anyone with information to contact him. That email address is kravitzsunglasses@gmail.com.

The effort to find a pair of sunglasses was no lost on social media, however. A spoof Twitter account called “Kravitz Glasses” was immediately set up and tweeted at the singer, “I’m not lost buddy. I just need some me time.”

