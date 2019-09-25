Comments
PORTER RANCH (CBSLA) — Los Angles police took two people into custody after a pursuit on the 118 Freeway ended in a minor crash.
The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle led officers on a high-speed chase westbound on the freeway before getting clipped by a driver in an intersection and spinning out of control crashing on a curb in Porter Ranch.
The driver and a passenger exited the vehicle and were seen laying face down on the road as police searched the vehicle.
