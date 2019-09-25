



– A “purr-fect” storm of cuteness has arrived in Los Angeles.

The city Department of Animal Services is warning that shelters citywide are being flooded with kittens after taking in more than 7,000 cats and kittens in May and June.

Officials attributed the spike – roughly 22 percent higher for kittens – to an abnormally large birthing season.

They’re teaming up with the Best Friends Animal Society to encourage Angelenos to adopt kittens, with a goal of 165 adoptions per month through the rest of 2019.

“This is the most intense kitten season we’ve ever seen,” Brenda Barnette, general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Animal Services, said in a statement Wednesday.

Adoptions are free for kittens and cats at LA Animal Services through 2019. Best Friends offers feline adoptions for $25 and under at its two adoption centers: the Best Friends Lifesaving Center in Mission Hills and NKLA Pet Adoption Center in West Los Angeles.

For more info, visit the Animal Services website or BestFriendsLA.org.