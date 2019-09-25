LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Former Vice President Joe Biden is making a fundraising swing through Los Angeles Wednesday.

While in the Los Angeles area, his campaign says Biden will attend two fundraisers – including in Manhattan Beach, where supporters will reportedly pay $1,000 to get in and $2,800 for a photo with the former vice president. He’ll then head to Hollywood for an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” before attending another fundraiser in Bel Air.

Biden’s visit comes one day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, announced an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump and actions that involve Biden and his son. Trump reportedly pressured the president of Ukraine repeatedly to investigate the then-vice president during a recent phone call and may have threatened to withhold aid already approved by Congress unless they conducted such an investigation.

The phone call generated a whistleblower complaint that the White House initially blocked from being turned over to Congress, but may be released soon.

The president has denied wrongdoing in the call and says he has ordered the release of an unredacted transcript of the call. Biden has also denied any wrongdoing in his discussions with Ukraine officials while his son was serving on the board of a private Ukraine gas company.

Biden is expected to remain in the Los Angeles area until Thursday before traveling to Nevada on Friday.

(© Copyright 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)