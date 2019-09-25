CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
Filed Under:Arson Investigation, Attempted Murder, Glendale, Glendale news, homeless crisis, Homeless Encampment


GLENDALE (CBSLA) — A man police say intentionally set fire to a homeless encampment in Glendale, then took pictures, has been charged with attempted murder.

(credit: Glendale Police Department)

Richard Smallets, 32, is scheduled to make his first court appearance Wednesday on attempted murder charges.

Glendale police say they were called early Sept. 12 to help firefighters with a small fire on the sidewalk in the area of Harvard Street and Brand Boulevard. They determined that a homeless man had been sleeping under cardboard boxes when he woke up to the smell of smoke and realized the cardboard was on fire. The homeless man tried to put out the flames with bottled water before firefighters arrived on the scene.

(credit: Glendale Police Department)

(credit: Glendale Police Department)

Surveillance video from a nearby business showed a man had intentionally lit the cardboard on fire, then took photos, police said. The man was identified as Smallets, who was found at Central Park and arrested.

Smallets is being held on $1 million bail.

Comments