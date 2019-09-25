HACIENDA HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — Police are investigating an alleged assault on a Hacienda Heights hiking trail.

A woman posted video following the alleged incident, showing her confronting a man she says groped her on the Hacienda Hills Trail around 3 p.m. Tuesday.

“Watch out for this guy on the Hacienda Heights trails — going around, harassing women,” she’s heard saying in the video.

The woman did want to be identified but told CBS2/KCAL9’s Lesley Marin she noticed a man with a dog then felt something strange.

“I felt someone slap me from behind. He tried to apologize to me and shake my hand. I pushed his hand away,” she said.

When she tried to leave, the woman said it happened again.

“He slapped me again. And hard enough to leave a hand-print on me. He said, ‘I’m sorry, it was just so good,’ and kind of laughed about it,” she said.

The woman told Marin she was in “complete shock” after the incident and took out her cell phone to get her alleged attacker on camera for police.

“I really couldn’t believe what was going on,” she said.

An officer was at the trail head alerting people about the incident Wednesday. Officers stress people should not approach their attacker; but in this case the video does help. The woman told Marin although she felt threatened she doesn’t want a similar incident to happen to anyone else.

“I never thought it would happen to me,” she said.

The woman said detectives asked her to look at a lineup of possible suspects Wednesday. Detectives told her because this is a misdemeanor charge they will have to file charges with the District Attorney’s Office first before making any arrest.