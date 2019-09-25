



— Family members of a man arrested on suspicion of attacking a real estate agent at an Encino open house on Sunday said the man suffers from mental health problems.

Police took 45-year-old Alen Karaboghosian into custody in the 5900 block of Lindley Avenue in Encino Tuesday night. Karaboghosian was accused of attacking a real estate agent, pushing her into the grass, before running off.

“I was surprised from the video,” said Karaboghosian’s cousin, who did not want to be identified. “I think that he got scared, and that’s why he pushed her. I’m very sorry for him for pushing the lady.”

Karaboghosian’s cousin said his parents took medical documents to the police showing Karaboghosian’s mental capacity — which they said is that of a young child. The family also said Karaboghosian has never done anything like this.

“He’s the sweetest, sweetest person,” another cousin said. “We’ve known him for over 30 years. He wouldn’t actually touch a fly. He wouldn’t kill a fly.”

RELATED: Man Suspected Of Attacking Real Estate Agent Arrested, 2 More Women Come Forward With Allegations

The family members said Karaboghosian works with his brother in the cabinetry business and rides his bike to open houses all the time to ask questions about interiors.

“Its my opinion that when that realtor was kind of talking to him,” the cousin said. “If you have that feeling that you are in imminent danger, I think she should’ve walked away or closed the door.”

The family said Karaboghosian lives with his parents who were going to turn him into police, but police arrested him on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon before they were able to do so.

The arrest came after several women reported bizarre encounters with the man, including a pregnant woman who was caught on security cameras walking down the street when Karaboghosian allegedly grabbed her from behind less than two weeks ago.

“He came and grabbed her really hard from behind,” Limor Rotholz, the victim’s friend, said. “She said, ‘I’m gonna call the police.’ He said, ‘I don’t care, call the police.'”

The arrest comes after several women reported bizarre encounters with him, including a pregnant woman walking down the street, seen here on video.

Karaboghosian is being held on $130,000 bail.