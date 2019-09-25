Comments
Chatsworth Homeless Housing Development Draws Protest
Altadena Brush Fire Fully Contained
Local Weather
Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 9/25 at 8 a.m.
Dozens of people turned out Wednesday morning both in protest and in support of a proposed homeless housing development in Chatsworth.
A brush fire which broke out in the Altadena area over the weekend is fully contained.
Temperatures will drop slightly Wednesday and then even more as we go into the latter part of the week. A high of 85 for the beaches and 90 for the valleys.
