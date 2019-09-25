



Here is a look at the top local stories for Wednesday, 9/25 at 8 a.m.

Chatsworth Homeless Housing Development Draws Protest

Dozens of people turned out Wednesday morning both in protest and in support of a proposed homeless housing development in Chatsworth.

Altadena Brush Fire Fully Contained

A brush fire which broke out in the Altadena area over the weekend is fully contained.

Local Weather

Temperatures will drop slightly Wednesday and then even more as we go into the latter part of the week. A high of 85 for the beaches and 90 for the valleys.