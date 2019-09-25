EAGLE ROCK (CBSLA) — A woman was caught on camera using racist and hateful language outside of a CVS Pharmacy in Eagle Rock.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, a hate incident report was taken following the Tuesday outburst.

In the video, the woman can be heard repeatedly using a racial slur for African Americans and stating at one point that, if it wasn’t illegal, she would kill them.

When the woman who seemed to be recording the incident went to record the shouting woman’s license plate, the woman seemed to welcome it, pointing to her vehicle.

One CVS customer said he was shocked to see that kind of behavior in Eagle Rock.

“I’m extremely surprised to see it in Eagle Rock, because there’s a whole bunch of all kinds of minorities here,” he said. “That’s all I can say, I’m surprised to see it here.”

The people who the vehicle is registered to did not immediately return a request for comment.