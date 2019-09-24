INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) – A woman in her 30s died in an apartment fire in Inglewood late Monday night.

At 10:41 p.m., Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to a blaze at a two-story apartment building in the 700 block of Eucalyptus Avenue.

They arrived to find a fire coming from the second floor unit of the building, the fire department said. When they entered the burning apartment, firefighters discovered an injured woman in the bedroom, Inglewood police told CBS2. She was rushed to a local hospital, where she died. Her name was not released.

The woman appears to have died from smoke inhalation, police said. The fire likely started in the kitchen of the home and does not appear to be suspicious or criminal in nature, police said, although an exact cause was not released.

The fire was quickly knocked down within about 20 minutes, the fire department reports. The extent of the damage was not confirmed.