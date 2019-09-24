



— London’s calling – the ’70s and ‘80s punk rock band The Clash is suing Wilson Sporting Goods in Los Angeles over tennis rackets it says bears its name.

Dorisimo Ltd. filed a complaint alleging copyright infringement Friday in Los Angeles federal court.

Surviving band members Paul Simonon, Mick Jones and Topper Headon are listed as company directors of Dorisimo, which owns The Clash trademark, covering sound recordings, clothing, DVDs and other merchandise.

The U.K.-based company claims that The Clash-inscribed tennis rackets are “likely to cause confusion, mistake or deception” among customers who could assume the band endorsed the product.

The lawsuit says that due to its previous collaboration with Converse to sell special-edition sneakers, and its licensing of songs for play at events including “the famed Wimbledon Tennis Tournament,” fans of the band could assume the Wilson tennis rackets were licensed by The Clash, according to Bloomberg.

Yep. You might have seen the prototype cosmetic of the Clash, on left, which I thought was cool. Pic on right is the released version, which fits in with their line, but…..🤷🏻‍♂️ 🙂 pic.twitter.com/AvVQVDCQVr — Jimmy Miller (@Racquettechie) August 2, 2019

Dorisimo is seeking at least $3 million in damages for the alleged infringement, plus legal fees.