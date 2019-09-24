



– A man’s stabbing outside a Fullerton school Tuesday morning forced authorities to place the campus on lockdown while they searched for the suspect.

At 10:47 a.m., a 45-year-old man was stabbed at a nearby apartment complex in the 400 block of North Acacia Avenue, Fullerton police said. He then ran to nearby Ladera Vista Junior High School for help.

He was rushed by ambulance to a hospital and is expected to survive.

Police locked down the school and searched the surrounding neighborhood for the suspect. As of 1 p.m., no arrests had been made.

The lockdown was lifted a little before noon. The search for the suspect is ongoing.

The circumstances of the stabbing and a possible motive were not released.