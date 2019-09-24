CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
AVOCADO HEIGHTS (CBSLA) — California Highway Patrol issued a Sig Alert early Tuesday morning after a semi-truck carrying fuel overturned on the 605 Freeway.

A semi-truck carrying 8,700 gallons of fuel overturned in the southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway in Avocado Heights Tuesday morning after colliding with a silver Honda. (CBSLA)

The crash happened around 1:45 a.m. when the semi-truck carrying 8,200 gallons of fuel collided with a silver Honda. It was not immediately clear what caused the accident. There were no injuries.

At about 1:58 a.m., CHP closed all southbound lanes of the 605 Freeway north of State Route 60 due to leaking fuel with all southbound traffic diverted at Valley Boulevard. The northbound lanes remained open.

The California Department of Transportation was called to handle the cleanup and removal of the semi-truck.

It was unclear when the southbound lanes would reopen.

https://twitter.com/CHPsouthern/status/1176430508147802112

