



— Three dogs were pulled out of a burning home in Lake Elsinore Monday morning — with firefighters having to resuscitate two of the animals.

The fire was reported around 11:15 a.m. in the 15100 block of Coral Court, near Terra Cotta Street, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

An agency spokesperson said there were about two dozen fire personnel from seven engine crews sent to the location to battle the flames in the residence, where the three dogs were found — two near death due to smoke inhalation.

“Airway measures took place, and firefighters were successful in resuscitating the family pets,” a fire department statement said.

The animals were returned to the property owner, who was not identified, but they were not able to return to the house, which officials said sustained serious damage. Red Cross representatives assisted the victim with finding temporary lodging.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

