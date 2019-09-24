



The L.A. Kings Tuesday announced a partnership with Sandy Hook Promise to train young people in violence prevention programs.

The Kings presented the non-profit with a $65,000 donation during an assembly at Hermosa Valley School in Hermosa Beach. The money will be used in support of the Start With Hello kindness curriculum, scheduled to continue at Hermosa Valley and at other high schools across Southern California.

Sandy Hook Promise was founded by several family members of the 26 people killed in a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. in December 2012. The Start With Hello campaign aims to “create a culture of inclusion” in schools, according to the organization’s website.

“Start With Hello is something we started a few years ago because we know that in schools everywhere there are kids that are feeling alone,” Sandy Hook Promise Founder Nicole Hockley explained. “There are kids that are feeling invisible and isolated. And we have an opportunity to reach out to each other.”

The Kings have made public statements condemning gun violence in the past.

The team launched its Enough social media campaign last November following a mass shooting in Thousand Oaks.