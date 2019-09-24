SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A school psychologist with Fullerton Unified School District has been charged with statutory rape for having sex with a student.

Kristen Lynn Boyle, 35, of Lake Forest, is accused of engaging in an illegal sexual relationship with a minor in a La Habra High School classroom in April 2018. Boyle, who worked as a school psychologist at La Habra High, has been on administrative leave since the relationship was discovered.

Boyle was arrested on September 20 by La Habra police following an investigation into a report that she had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student on the school’s campus. She has been charged with one felony count of statutory rape.

If convicted, Boyle could face a maximum sentence of three years.

No additional victims had been uncovered at the time of this report.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the La Habra Police Department at (562) 383-4300. Tips can be also submitted via http://www.tip411.com by selecting “La Habra Police Department” and by downloading LHPD Tips on iOS or Android apps.