



— A high-speed train traveling from Southern California to Las Vegas might be just a few years away.

Virgin Trains USA — backed by Fortress Investment Group private equity funds — is proposing to build the rail line from Victorville to Vegas mainly along the median of Interstate 15.

Virgin Trains USA is the same Florida-based passenger railroad company tapped last year to build the line, with a new name after a branding deal with Richard Branson’s Virgin Group — a minority shareholder in the company.

The company hopes to start construction its Las Vegas line in 2023 and said it would take about three years for the project to be completed.

Trains would be able to carry up to 600 passengers and reach speeds of up to 150-miles per hour — covering the 180-mile distance in 90 minutes.

Virgin Trains USA said the rail line would infuse about $50 million dollars per year into the San Bernardino economy.