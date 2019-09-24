



— The Happiest Place on Earth can now be happy for vegetarians and vegans, too.

Disney is adding plant-based dishes to all the menus at its U.S. theme parks and hotels.

Disney World in Florida will be first to get an infusion of more than 400 vegan dishes by early October. Disneyland in Anaheim will begin offering the new menu options in the spring.

Some of the new menu items will include meat dumplings, a chili-spiced crispy fried tofu bowl and a cashew cheesecake that are all plant-based.

To help Disney visitors identify the new plant-based options, they will be accompanied by a new green leaf logo when they’re added to menus.