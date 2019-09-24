



Here is a look at the top local stories for Tuesday, 9/24 at 8 a.m.

British Consulate To Help Any Thomas Cook Travelers Stranded At LAX

Travelers left stranded in Los Angeles after the collapse of Thomas Cook Airlines will be able to get help at LAX Tuesday from representatives of the British Consulate.

Disneyland To Offer Plant-Based Dishes

Beginning in the spring of 2020, Disneyland will offer hundreds of plant-based dishes.

Local Weather

Santa Ana winds Tuesday will bring hot, dry and breezy conditions with an elevated fire danger. A cooling trend will arrive Wednesday. A high of 86 for the beaches and 102 for the valleys.