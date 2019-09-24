



— Los Angles Police Department arrested a man they suspect of attacking a real estate agent at an Encino open house on Sunday.

The Tuesday night arrest came after two more women came forward to say they also had unsettling encounters with a man caught on video attacking a real estate agent.

The woman in the video said she was afraid the man, who introduced himself to her as Tom, was going to rape and kill her if she went inside the home with him. She kept the conversation going on the porch of the home, hoping he would leave, but then he shoved her to the ground amid her screams.

It was that video that led one woman to reach out with her encounter.

“His eyes, the shape of his head really sticks out,” the Realtor, who did not want to be identified, said. “I knew it was him. I’ve seen him around.”

She said she called police in February after an encounter with him at an open house in Encino.

“He kind of freaked me out,” she said. “He left and came back to give me an orange. As he came back to give me the orange, he hugged me and then his hand went over my breast, and it really freaked me out.”

The Realtor said she called police again this week, but said she has yet to hear back from detectives.

Frank Bernardo, Keller Williams team leader, said another agent also had an encounter with Tom last June and recorded video of the man riding his bike in Encino. Now Bernardo is warning all of his agents to be cautious.

“Always work in pairs and have other agents help you,” he said. “Safety above and beyond anything else.”