VENTURA (CBSLA) – A Ventura County Sheriff’s deputy is out on bail Monday following his arrest for alleged sexual battery against a female inmate.

Deputy Leonard Lopez was arrested Sunday after the alleged victim earlier this month told a jail staff member that he she had been sexually assaulted by a deputy while being housed at the county’s Pre-Trial Detention Facility (PTDF), according to Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ryan Clark.

After collecting statements and video evidence, investigators later determined Lopez entered the inmate’s cell during the early morning hours of Sept. 6 and touched her “intimate body parts over her clothing”, Clark said.

The victim had been housed in a segregated area of the facility, away from other general population inmates, and Lopez had been assigned to work as a security deputy in that specific area, according to investigators.

Upon learning Lopez was identified as a potential suspect, he was immediately removed from the jail area and later placed on administrative leave.

On Sunday, Lopez was arrested and booked on a felony charge of sexual battery. He was later released on $20,000 bail.

He is schedule to appear in court on Oct. 8.