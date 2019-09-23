LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Clean-up crews are headed for the Sepulveda Basin again Monday for the second phase of clearing homeless encampments from the wildlife reserve.

Monday’s clean-up will take place in the Haskell Creek area and is expected to last two to three days. Much of the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve has become a popular place for homeless to set up camp, leading to some dangerous conditions.

In July, just a few days before the first phase of the clean-up effort was set to begin, a 10-acre fire broke out in the area. During the phase one clean-up effort, a grenade discovered among the homeless encampments prompted a response from the LAPD’s bomb squad.

During the first phase of clean-up, more than 140 tons of trash and 200 tons of green waste were collected.

Overnight camping in the Sepulveda Basin is illegal under Los Angeles City municipal code. But more importantly, city officials say the encampments have created a dangerous situation for the homeless, park visitors, and residents in surrounding communities.

Monday’s efforts, which were previously scheduled, comes just a day before hot, windy Santa Ana conditions are forecast to hit Southern California.

Gusty #SantaAna winds will bring significant warming and drying to the region on Tuesday, with warmest valleys topping 100°, with portions of the coast climbing into the 90's #LAheat #LAwind #LAWeather #cawx pic.twitter.com/Oc3jMQM8Ds — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) September 22, 2019