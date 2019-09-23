RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — A man was found shot to death inside a SUV in Riverside early Monday morning.

Police say they started getting calls reporting shots fired at 2:15 a.m. in the 3300 block of Russell Avenue. A man in an SUV was found with gunshot wounds.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shattered glass and evidence markers on the ground outside the SUV suggests the man had been inside the SUV when he was shot.

The scene of the murder is on a residential street, but it is located not far from an industrial park and the 91 and 60 freeways.

No motive or suspects in the shooting have been identified.