MORENO VALLEY (CBSLA) – A woman was shot to death early Monday and another seriously wounded in a shooting in the parking lot of a Proctor & Gamble distribution facility in Moreno Valley.

The shooting was reported around 4:10 a.m. in front of the warehouse in the 16000 block of Cosmos Street, just east of the March Air Reserve Base, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

The two victims – who were not immediately identified – were standing at a parked car when Osvaldo Zacharia of Moreno Valley

allegedly opened fire with a handgun, Sgt. Kent Thurm said.

One woman was found dead at the scene and the other was found lying in the parking lot with life-threatening wounds, according to Thurm.

He said she was taken to Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley for surgery and is expected to survive.

According to Thurm, Zacharia was the alleged shooter and fled the scene. He was found a few hours later and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside on suspicion of murder and attempted murder.

In a statement, P&G said “the safety of our employees is our top priority, and we are fully participating in the investigation.”

