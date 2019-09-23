Possible Pursuit Ends With Crash On Eastbound 10 Freeway In West Covina The off ramp of the eastbound 10 Freeway at Holt in West Covina was closed Monday night after a possible pursuit termination that ended in a single-vehicle crash.

Officers Shoot, Kill Man Suspected Of Firing Shots In WilmingtonLAPD officials say officers arrived at the scene in the 1000 block of South Figueroa, where they were confronted by a man with a gun. Officers fatally shot the man after they said he failed to comply with their commands.