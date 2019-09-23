Comments
WEST COVINA (CBSLA) — The off ramp of the eastbound 10 Freeway at Holt in West Covina was closed Monday night after a possible pursuit termination that ended in a single-vehicle crash.
It was not immediately clear what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.
West Covina police officers requested help from the California Highway Patrol to close the off ramp and right lane of the freeway while the investigation was ongoing.
It was unclear how long the lane and off ramp would remain closed.
This is a developing story.
