SAN MARINO (CBSLA) – An off-duty law enforcement officer accidentally shot himself during an apparent road rage incident in San Marino late Sunday night.

Just after 8:30 p.m., the off-duty officer and another driver got involved in some kind of dispute in the area of San Gabriel Boulevard and Duarte Road.

According to San Marino police, the off-duty officer was behind the wheel of a Subaru when a Mercedes pulled alongside and motioned him to pull down his window.

At some point, the Subaru’s driver sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the torso, police said.

The Subaru’s driver was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital with injuries believed to be non-life threatening.

The Los Angeles County Fire Department disclosed to CBS2 that the Subaru’s driver was an off-duty officer, but San Marino police would not immediately confirm this, or which agency he works for.

It’s unclear if the driver of the Mercedes was charged or arrested. The exact circumstances that prompted the dispute were not confirmed. Police are investigating.