



— Traffic was backed up for rush hour Monday afternoon as crews worked to offload jet fuel from a tanker truck following a brake fire, authorities said.

A SigAlert was issued on the freeway at 1:22 p.m. near La Cienega Boulevard after California Highway Patrol temporarily closed all northbound lanes as firefighters put out the flames and began offloading the fuel into a functional rig, authorities said.

The back tires of the tanker apparently caught fire when the driver braked while driving, according to investigators.

Fire crews put out the flames in less than a half hour, but some lanes remained closed while the fuel transfer was underway, the CHP said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire was said to have erupted in the rear of the tanker near the brake area, according to CHP.

