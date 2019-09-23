Brush Fire Breaks Out In Altadena Foothills Millard Campground, Mt. Lowe Truck Trail, Chaney Trail, Sunset Ridge Trail and sections of the Altadena Crest Trail will remain closed through at least Wednesday.

Homeless Encampments In Sepulveda Basin's Haskell Creek Targeted For Clean-UpMonday’s clean-up will take place in the Haskell Creek area and is expected to last two to three days. Much of the Sepulveda Basin Wildlife Reserve has become a popular place for homeless to set up camp, leading to some dangerous conditions.