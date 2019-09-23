Make CBSLA: The Rundown your Alexa Flash Briefing
Here is a look at the top local stories for Monday, 9/23 at 8 a.m.
Man Found Shot To Death Inside SUV Parked On Riverside Street
A man was found shot to death inside a SUV in Riverside early Monday morning.
Brush Fire Breaks Out In Altadena Foothills
Firefighters were making good progress Monday on a 10 ½-acre brush fire which broke out in the Angeles National Forest in the Altadena foothills Sunday.
Cannabis Industry Job Fair Being Held In Pasadena
A Cannabis Industry Job, Career and Resource Fair is being held Monday at the Pasadena Convention Center.
Local Weather
Cooler temperatures Monday before a high pressure system turns up the heat Tuesday. A high of 79 for the beaches and 88 for the valleys.
