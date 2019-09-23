



— A terrifying attack at an open house in Encino was caught on camera, and now this Realtor is hoping the public can help find the man — and prevent another one from happening.

“I think he would’ve raped me, that’s number one, and he would have killed me,” the woman, who did not want to be identified, said.

The attack happened Sunday and left the woman with wounds to her legs after the man pushed her into the grass.

This weekend’s encounter was not the first the woman said she had with the man who she said introduced himself as Tom. She said he first stopped by an open house of hers last week and gave her a weird feeling, which is why she had a friend with her for most of Sunday’s open house.

“I was lucky, because I had a bad feeling from day one that this person was going to hurt me,” she said.

But, she said, when that friend left, Tom showed up — his face and bald head clear in the security footage after he looked directly at the camera.

“He said, ‘Well, can I show you the closet,'” the woman said. “I said, ‘No, I’m going to stand out here.'”

The woman said Tom then asked if he could have some water, and she said she told him that the refrigerator was in the kitchen, and he could go get some. When the woman said Tom asked her if he could use the bathroom, she said she told him that the homeowner does not allow anyone to use the facilities inside the home.

It was after this exchange that Tom was caught on camera shoving the woman to the ground. Her piercing screams can be heard in that security footage.

“I said no matter what I’m gonna keep screaming until I get help,” she said. “I don’t know if I’m still going to be a Realtor. It’s a tough question.”

The woman said she believes Tom may have had a partner. She said she saw another man walk by before the attack that she recognized from the open house last week, and suspects they may be working together.

She said a detective is working on the case, but there have not been any arrests.