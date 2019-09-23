



– Firefighters were making good progress Monday on a 10 ½-acre brush fire which broke out in the Angeles National Forest in the Altadena foothills Sunday.

The Lowe Fire was reported at around 3:30 p.m. near the Mt. Lowe Truck Trail, just east of the Millard Campground, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Multiple agencies responded, including the L.A. County Fire Department, Pasadena Fire Department, U.S. Forest Service and Altadena Mountain Rescue Team, made up of volunteer sheriff’s deputies.

Ground crews had help from the air with choppers and fixed-wing aircraft, including two Super Scoopers, planes with the ability to hold up to 1,800 gallons of water.

As of late Sunday night, the blaze was 40 percent contained.

The following areas were evacuated and are expected to remain closed through at least Wednesday: Millard Campground, Mt. Lowe Truck Trail, Chaney Trail, Sunset Ridge Trail and sections of the Altadena Crest Trail.

It’s unclear what sparked the fire. There were no injuries.