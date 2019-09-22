TARZANA (CBSLA) — A man has been shot and killed during a violent robbery in the San Fernando Valley.

The robbery and subsequent shooting unfolded at Sugarman Street and Garden Grove Avenue late Saturday.

Police believe that the two victims may have been followed from a separate location.

When they arrived at the home, two armed men approached them while they were sitting in a car ordered them out of the vehicle.

Both men were robbed and one of them was shot. The man who was shot was rushed to a local hospital but did not survive.

The two armed suspects fled.

The home is the site of a sober living facility. However, the victims were out of state residents who had been visiting Southern California

No further details were available.