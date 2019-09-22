LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Los Angeles Police Department stopped what it calls a “flash scooter mob” takeover of downtown and possibly the 101 Freeway late Saturday night. LAPD is cracking down on street takeovers by groups of people riding Bird and Lime electric scooters.

“Flash scooter mobs” have been taking over streets in cities and even a highway in San Jose. The LAPD teamed up with some of the scooter companies and used new technology to disable many of the scooters. Officers and CHP helped break up the rest.

Police say the scooter riders are dangerous to pedestrians, motorists, and themselves. “Our goal is to disrupt the activity once it involves illegal activity,” said one officer. “It could take on a mob-like mentality and that really presents a hazard to the community itself.”