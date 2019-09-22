



— A vigil was held Sunday evening for the 16-year-old girl who was found unresponsive on a Whittier lawn outside her apartment complex.

Aleyah Toscano was found unresponsive and died after being transported to a hospital.

Her family and friends grieving on Sunday were still trying to come to grips with what happened.

CBS2/KCAL9 reporter Jeff Nguyen spoke to Toscano’s mother.

“I’m always going to suffer a loss of my Native American princess. Aleyah Elaine Toscano,” said her mother who only wanted to be referred to as Bertha.

Dozens took part in a vigil – as the mother openly grieved the unexplained loss of her child.

“This is the hardest thing for me to figure out. And even identify her body. I didn’t have the courage to see her dead,” says Bertha.

She says Aleyah had been living at a state-run facility – because she had been a victim of a violent crime.

Her family believes Aleyah was picked up from the facility last Monday by one of her friends – before she was dumped on the lawn in Whittier.

“Whoever left her like this was selfish,” says cousin Jaylean Sugura, “And you know if this was your child you would want them taken to the hospital. She was taken to the grass.”

Her cousin says Aleyah was a straight A student who was proud of her Native American heritage.

And the family is hoping whoever is responsible for her death will be held accountable.

“She did everything she can to make anyone happy. She was a singer. She even tried out for dance. We danced together,” Sugura said.

She says matter-of-fact, “I want justice for my daughter.”