



— The winning continues.

The Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday announced that they set a single season franchise attendance record.

The team averaged 49,066 fans per game over 81 home games. If you’re doing the math at home that equates to 3, 974, 309 million people.

The NL West winners had 28 sold out games.

As a franchise, the Dodgers led all 30 Major League Baseball teams for the seventh consecutive year. This year’s attendance record is also reportedly the 10th largest single-season mark in Major League history.

In 2019, the Dodgers went 59-22 (.728) at home, the best home record in Los Angeles history and second-best mark in franchise history (60-17, .779 in 1953).

Los Angeles will open the 2019 postseason on Thursday, October 3 at Dodger Stadium. The team is giving away their first-ever postseason bobblehead in recognition of Cody Bellinger’s MVP-worthy season to the first 40,000 who attend.

The team will also distribute rally towels at each Postseason home game.