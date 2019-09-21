Comments
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The City of Angels will have some Blue Angels flying overhead Sunday. The U.S. Navy’s famed flight exhibition team is set to cut through the skies between 6 p.m. and 7 p.m.
The Blue Angels will enter the San Fernando Valley from the northwest and buzz by Burbank Airport, Dodger Stadium, then circle downtown L.A. and head to the Griffith Observatory and the Hollywood sign, across LAX and down to L.A. Harbor over the USS Iowa.
Angelenos near those locations should be able to see the jets from open areas.
