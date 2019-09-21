CBSN Los AngelesWatch Now
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA)  — If it’s true that you can tell a lot about a person by their friends, it must also be true that you can tell a lot about a celebrity about the fans they attract.

There are few celebrity deaths in recent memory that may have engendered the kind of disparate out pouring of affection than for former “House Hunters” host Suzanne Whang.  But, very few performers have the kind of disparate career she did either.

Whang died this week at 56 after a nearly 14-year bout with breast cancer.

Before and after her decade-long gig hosting the popular HGTV show, Whang was also an actress, activist, author, radio show guest, podcast co-host (with “General Hospital” star Vanessa Marcil, her bff), stand-up comic. For more about Whang and her career, click here.

