



— If it’s true that you can tell a lot about a person by their friends, it must also be true that you can tell a lot about a celebrity about the fans they attract.

There are few celebrity deaths in recent memory that may have engendered the kind of disparate out pouring of affection than for former “House Hunters” host Suzanne Whang. But, very few performers have the kind of disparate career she did either.

Whang died this week at 56 after a nearly 14-year bout with breast cancer.

Before and after her decade-long gig hosting the popular HGTV show, Whang was also an actress, activist, author, radio show guest, podcast co-host (with “General Hospital” star Vanessa Marcil, her bff), stand-up comic. For more about Whang and her career, click here.

@RockyMntnMike Your #SuzanneWhang tribute jingle song on @StephMillerShow this morning was very touching. Like a lot of Americans, I mostly knew her from Stephanie’s show and Suzanne’s Twitter feed. I’m sure she would have appreciated it. Take care. #RIP #Craisin @SuzanneWhang — Blue Honey (@devans00) September 20, 2019

No, No! That warrior princess flower was the bravest fighter ever! We have to kill cancer, damn it! I’m so happy she sang her “ Battle that Bitch cancer Song” at yours & Jody’s Memorial Day Karaoke bash! Rage in Power, Little Flower, Suzanne! — JudyTenuta (@JudyTenuta) September 20, 2019

Suzanne had an acid wit, was truth storyteller, and gave great hugs and pep talks. She was a beautiful soul and I am glad she is no longer suffering. She will be deeply missed, and our humorous universe just added another star. #SuzanneWhang https://t.co/rVe0BVKuGQ — Rain Pryor (@RainPryor) September 20, 2019

I'm so honored to have had #SuzanneWhang as my awesome co-star and my fabulous friend. She was literally "brilliant": not only fantastically talented and funny but she was a bright shining light in this world. Now her light will shine in the heavens. #FromHereOnOut pic.twitter.com/hu6xRi6vW9 — Terry Ray (@The_TerryRay) September 20, 2019

Suzanne was so kind and so funny. RIP #SuzanneWhang ❤️ — Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) September 20, 2019

The wonderfully funny and kind @SuzanneWhang has died. I am grateful that I got to know her over the last couple of years. She was a warrior, fierce in love and kindness! You'll be missed. #fuckcancer #suzannewhang pic.twitter.com/hbCx1pc0HZ — Christopher Swan (@OhHiChristopher) September 20, 2019

We're sad to hear of the death of #SuzanneWhang (1962–2019) — actress, author and host of more than 400 episodes of #HouseHunters on HGTV. She had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 and recently suffered a recurrence.https://t.co/JFNv66NbCp — getTV (@gettv) September 21, 2019

🔴🇺🇸I met @suzannewhang along w @TRACIBINGHAM in Boston MA in the late 90’s while Booking a role as a teenager on a #xerox print ad‼️Yrs later ran into her at a #MichaelOkeefe theatre performance & countless auditions. Sad to hear her passing..RIP girl #SuzanneWhang ❤️ #LindaWang https://t.co/NuYzZKVkXJ — Lｉｎdａ Wａｎg 王憲苓 (@LoveLindaWang) September 21, 2019

While she will be best remembered for her voice on one of my obsessions, House Hunters, #SuzanneWhang was actually very funny too. RIP. https://t.co/cxYxT2L3UO — Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) September 20, 2019

So sad to report the passing of #SuzanneWhang may she rest in peace! #GH #GeneralHospitalhttps://t.co/LtEID0FoYY — Soap Opera News (@SoapOperaNewss) September 20, 2019

I’m so sad to hear that we have lost @suzannewhang She fought her battle against cancer with so much humor, openness, grace and courage. She was a pioneer and an advocate and always spoke her uncensored truth. It hurts to loose such a special human. #suzannewhang #trueartist — Tara Buck (@iamtarabuck) September 20, 2019

Olev hasholem Suzanne Whang, a very funny comedian and an even better person. Billy Joel was right: only the good die young. The most powerful words she ever said to me: “if you ever get it, make cancer your bitch.”#suzannewhang #makecanceryourbitch https://t.co/duQwNmli1P — Bobby Underwood (@underbobbybaby) September 20, 2019

Suzanne Whang was bright, talented, and fierce. She really helped shape HGTV into what it is today. I'm so sorry to see that she's passed after her long fight. She is going to be missed by everyone. #SuzanneWhang #HGTV #HouseHunters https://t.co/UCdwoy9BEl — Kristen Cook HGTV (@KristenCook23) September 20, 2019

