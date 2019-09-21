



— Museums across the Southland are offering free admission Saturday in recognition of Museum Day.

Museum Day, now in its fifteenth year, is a national celebration in which participating museums emulate the free admission policy at the Smithsonian Institution’s Washington D.C.-based museums.

The public is allowed to download only one ticket per email address, so, at the Smithsonian warns, “choose wisely.” The ticket provides free general admission for two people.

Tickets, and a complete, searchable list of participating museums can be found on Smithsonian Magazine’s website.

Tickets must be presented for free admission, and if it’s too crowded the museums reserve the right to limit entry.

Among the local institutions participating: The Wende Museum, Flight Path Museum and Learning Center at LAX, California African American Museum, the Grammy Museum, Japanese American National Museum, Autry Museum of the American West, Los Angeles Maritime Museum, Museum of Latin American Art, the Orange County Museum of Art and the Pacific Railroad Museum.