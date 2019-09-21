LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A German shepherd that was seriously injured after being dragged alongside a truck in Mead Valley earlier this year is now ready for adoption.

The 8-month-old female pup named Beauty somehow managed to fall out of the bed of a pickup truck back in July and suffered serious wounds to her paws and abdomen. The driver of the truck told law enforcement that she did not realize Beauty had fallen from the truck and that she would take the wounded animal to the vet, however Beauty was instead left on the side of the road where she was later picked up by animal services and taken to an emergency vet.

Once she was taken in, Riverside County staffers cared for Beauty bandaging her wounds daily for several weeks to allow her to heal.

“Beauty’s wounds are very small and almost fully healed,” Dr. Sara Strongin, a Riverside County staff veterinarian, said in a statement. “The wounds no longer require bandage changes but veterinary team members are still applying a topical spray daily.”

Beauty, now an energetic and playful pup, is ready to go to her forever home.

See the full story of her recovery below: