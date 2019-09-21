Comments
(WESTWOOD) — Some Westwood residents woke up Saturday morning to find their cars submerged after a water pipe burst overnight in their apartment building’s garage.
Thousands of gallons of water poured into the lower level of the underground parking garage of the Sharon Towers apartment complex, located at 1377 S. Beverly Glen Blvd.
Firefighters arrived on the scene after midnight and began pumping out water. Several cars were almost completely submerged. No injuries were reported.
It’s not clear yet what caused the pipe to burst.
