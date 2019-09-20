



— Dan Guerrero, UCLA’s athletic director, will retire at the end of the current school year, the university announced Thursday.

Guerrero, who has been at the helm of the Bruins since 2002, will retire on July 1, 2020.

“Today is bittersweet for me and for my family, as UCLA has been a part of my life for more than 50 years,” Guerrero said in a statement, which said two of the reasons he had decided to retire included a recent battle with cancer and the birth of his second granddaughter.

“For these reasons, it is time for me to step aside and for UCLA Athletics to flourish under new leadership while I focus on my health and on my family,” he said in the statement.

Under his leadership, UCLA says the Bruins have won 32 NCAA team championships in 15 different sports – the most under any sitting NCAA Division I athletic director. A UCLA alumnus, Guerrero has also worked as athletic director at UC Irvine and Cal State Dominguez Hills.

Guerrero’s contract was set to expire in December, but agreed to stay until the end of the 2019-20 academic year at the request of UCLA Chancellor Gene Block.

UCLA’s announcement comes just 10 days after USC Athletic Director Lynn Swann resigned, meaning both LA college powerhouses will have new athletic directors next year.