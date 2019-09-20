Comments
ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Parents upset with a new bill in Sacramento aiming to give teachers guidance on sex education in schools protested in Anaheim Thursday.
Outside the Anaheim offices of state Assemblyman Tom Daly, parents carried signs that read “We Say NO To the New SEX ED Curriculum” and “STOP SeXXX ED.”
Current law requires age-appropriate sexual health education starting in kindergarten and HIV prevention education for students in middle and high school. Supporters of AB 329 say it would give teachers guidance on teaching gender identity and sex education, but opponents call it indoctrination and sexualization of children.
Several parents opposed to the bill kept their children out of school Thursday.
