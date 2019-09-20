



— An event scheduled for next weekend in Huntington Beach has been canceled after failing to secure the necessary permits.

A statement posted to the website for Sammy Hagar’s High Tide Beach Party & Car Show said the event was canceled after California State Parks denied a permit for the event.

The two-day music festival was scheduled to take place Sept. 28-29 at Huntington State Beach on Magnolia and Pacific Coast Highway with a lineup that included KC & The Sunshine Band, The Beach Boys, Vince Neil of Motley Crue and Blue Oyster Cult among others.

According to the statement, all ticket holders would automatically be refunded through official ticketing outlets.