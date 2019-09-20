POMONA (CBSLA) — A body was found Friday in a car burning on a Pomona Street.

Calls to Pomona dispatch at about 4 a.m. first reported shots fired in the 1400 block of South Park Avenue and were followed by reports of a car on fire in the street.

Firefighters put out the car fire, and found a person dead inside.

Information about the person’s age, gender or identity were not immediately available. It’s not known if the person had been shot, either.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area because the street will be closed for several hours for the death investigation.

Anyone with information about the investigation can contact the Pomona Police Department at (909) 620-2085.