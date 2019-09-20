LONG BEACH (CBSLA) — Long Beach police fatally shot a man they said was armed after he got out of a vehicle believed to be involved in multiple armed robberies late Thursday night.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, around 11:30 p.m. detectives were performing surveillance on the vehicle when they saw a male suspect exit the vehicle in the 5100 block of Each Pacific Coast Highway.

According to police, when detectives approached the suspect, he had a firearm, and an officer shot him. It was unclear what exactly led up to the fatal shooting.

Police said fire personnel performed lifesaving measures on the suspect, but he died at the scene from his injuries.

No officers were injured, and there were no injuries to those inside of a business — described as a convenience store — where one employee and one customer were inside.

Police said the PCH between Anaheim Street and Granada Avenue was closed and Clark Street between Anaheim and Atherton streets was closed during the investigation.

Police said there was an additional male suspect in custody.