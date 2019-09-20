LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are looking into another case of reported anti-Semitic vandalism at a synagogue in Los Angeles.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) shared an image of a message drawn in marker on the gate of Temple Ahavat Shalom in Northridge which read “Six million $ was not enough”.

The graffiti is an apparent reference to the six million Jews who were killed in the Holocaust, while the dollar sign is likely a reference to an anti-Semitic slur.

Police are working with the ADL on the investigation, according to the tweet.

Another Los Angeles synagogue is targeted with blatantly anti-Semitic vandalism. @LA_ADL is in touch with the congregation and @LAPDHQ. Unacceptable. pic.twitter.com/31uepYQ3Yu — ADL Los Angeles (@LA_ADL) September 18, 2019

alifornia has seen a rise in anti-Semitic harassment assaults and vandalism for three consecutive years into 2018, when there were 126 hate crimes targeting Jews compared to 104 the previous year, Spectrum News reported. The California paper reported that 2019 “is seeing much of the same.”

Anti-Semitic hate crimes surged by 21% statewide last year, according to a report from the California attorney general’s office released earlier this summer.