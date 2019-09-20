LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – The Los Angeles Chargers will host a Fantennial Bolts Bash at The Grove LA Saturday as part of the team’s Fantennial Weekend.
Bolts Bash will celebrate 60 seasons of Chargers football and the NFL centennial by paying tribute to Chargers legends who played a significant role in the team’s most iconic moments.
Fans attending Bolts Bash will have an opportunity to receive free t-shirts and mingle among Chargers legends. On-site programming includes live performances by the Charger Girls, Lightning Crew dancers and Thunderbolts drumline.
Several former Chargers players will be in attendance and available by request for interviews. Chargers alums scheduled to attend include Hall of Famers Charlie Joiner and LaDainian Tomlinson, wide receiver Wes Chandler, cornerback Antonio Cromartie, tackle Marcus McNeil, fullback Lorenzo Neal, wide receiver Kassim Osgood, punter Mike Scifres, running back Michael Turner and defensive end Marcellus Wiley.
