



– Authorities Friday arrested a 22-year-old Los Angeles man accused of sexually assaulting a 14-year-old Irvine girl he met online, and investigators believe he could have more victims.

Angel Leonel Alonzo was taken into custody in L.A. on allegations that he met the teen girl online and shot video of himself sexually assaulting her on at least one occasion, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office reports.

He was charged with three counts of oral copulation with a victim under the age of 16, two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse and one count each of sodomy of a victim under the age of 16, sexual penetration by a foreign object of a victim under age 16, using a minor in the production of child pornography and sending child pornography to a minor.

“The internet provides predators with unfettered access to children who they can select and groom in order to abuse them,” O.C. DA Todd Spitzer said in a statement.

Alonzo faces a maximum sentence of 11 years in prison if convicted as charged.

Anyone who has information on other possible victims of Alonzo is asked to call detectives at 949- 724-7170.

He is being held on $100,000 bail. He is set to be arraigned Monday morning.